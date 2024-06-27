Chile were doing a good job of neutralising Messi, closing him down with three players on occasions

Argentina’s Lautaro Marti­nez is ecstatic after scoring against Chile. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Lautaro Martinez nets winner as Argentina enter quarters x 00:00

Substitute Lautaro Martinez grabbed an 88th-minute winner as Argentina finally overcame Chile 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Tuesday. Lionel Messi hit the post for Argentina in the first-half but the World Cup winners had their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to thank for keeping them on level terms before Lautaro’s late strike settled a pulsating clash in front of 82,000 fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There were enough openings for the 15-times Copa America champions to get the breakthrough much earlier but a combination of poor finishing and an inspired performance from Chile’s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 41, left the score deadlocked. The home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Giants was transformed into a home venue for Argentina and the expectant crowd saw Messi and company dictate proceedings in the early stages. Chile were doing a good job of neutralising Messi, closing him down with three players on occasions.

