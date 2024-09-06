Archer Harvinder hits bullseye

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 September,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

“I was shooting very well in practice, more than the world record in qualification. Here, I finished ninth [in the ranking round], and my confidence went a little bit down. Anyway, I focused on the matches,” Harvinder was quoted as saying by ‘World Archery’

Harvinder Singh

Haryana’s Harvinder Singh, 33, scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to win a Paralympic gold on Wednesday night. Harvinder impaired his legs when a dengue treatment went wrong at the age of just one. He bagged Paralympic glory began with a bronze three years ago at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he secured five back-to-back wins in a day to bag his second successive Paralympic medal in recurve open category. 


Also Read: Dharambir clubs his way to gold!



