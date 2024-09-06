Breaking News
Dharambir clubs his way to gold!

Updated on: 06 September,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

At the start I made a few fouls because the gum [glue] had not set in. I’m  proud that the Asian record has also come with this medal,” Dharambhir added

India’s Dharambir, 35, broke the Asian record with 34.92m en route to a Paralympics gold in men’s club throw F51 event on Wednesday. Compatriot Pranav Soorma took silver (34.59m).


“For any athlete, winning a medal at the Olympics [Paralympics] is a dream and my dream has come true with this. My guide Amit Kumar Saroha has played a big role in it,” Dharambir said. “We came into the sport after getting to know about him [Saroha], I hope the next generation [of athletes] will see us and get into this sport,” added Dharambir, who suffered a serious injury when he misjudged a dive into a canal and was left paralysed from waist down after he hit the rocks. In 2014, he found his way into para games and trained in club throw with Amit. While he will return home as a gold medallist at the Paralympics, Dharambir was in for trouble when he fouled the first four throws. “The fingers don’t work, so we have to stick [the club with glue] and throw. At the start I made a few fouls because the gum [glue] had not set in. I’m  proud that the Asian record has also come with this medal,” Dharambhir added. 


