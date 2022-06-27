Archery: Deepika Kumari and Indian women's team settle for silver in Paris

India concluded their campaign with one gold and two silver medals—two of them coming in the compound section

India’s silver medal-winning women’s recurve team

The Indian women’s recurve archery team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur settled for a silver medal after the trio’s fairytale run was halted by Chinese Taipei in a one-sided final at the World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday.

India concluded their campaign with one gold and two silver medals—two of them coming in the compound section. The women’s recurve team, who bagged a lowly 13th seed after the trio slipped out of top-30 in their individual qualification rounds, failed to make much of an impact and lost to Chinese Taipei 5-1 (53-56 56-56 53-56) in straight sets.

But the tournament was all about compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam’s dream comeback, who led India’s medal tally with one gold (mixed team event with Abhishek Verma) and one silver (individual) on Saturday.

