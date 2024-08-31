Archery: Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarters

Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang (No. 12 seed) for a place in the quarter-finals.

Representational Image (Pic/AFP)

Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal’s Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men’s open category at the Paralympics here on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang (No. 12 seed) for a place in the quarter-finals. Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead.

