Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Archery Rakesh Kumar enters pre quarters

Archery: Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarters

Updated on: 31 August,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang (No. 12 seed) for a place in the quarter-finals.

Archery: Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarters

Representational Image (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article
Archery: Rakesh Kumar enters pre-quarters
x
00:00

Seasoned archer Rakesh Kumar began his campaign with an easy 136-131 win over Senegal’s Aliou Drame to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the compound men’s open category at the Paralympics here on Friday.


Fifth-seeded Rakesh will face Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang (No. 12 seed) for a place in the quarter-finals. Asian Para Games silver medallist Rakesh, who was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics, started strongly, hitting one perfect 10 in the first end to take a three-point lead.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news Paris Paralympics 2024 Sports Update sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK