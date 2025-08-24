“My thought is to change that,” the Belarusian star said on Friday as she spoke to reporters at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the final Grand Slam of the season begins on Sunday

It has been more than a decade since the US Open had a repeat women’s champion, but World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka heads into her title defence at Flushing Meadows aiming to buck that trend.

“My thought is to change that,” the Belarusian star said on Friday as she spoke to reporters at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the final Grand Slam of the season begins on Sunday. “But, wow, that’s insane, you know, how unpredictable women’s tennis is, right? Should we change it? Should we try at least to change it?”

The last woman to win back-to-back US Open titles was Serena Williams, who won three in a row from 2012 through 2014.

