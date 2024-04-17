Asian C’ships: Dahiya loses bronze medal bout

On a day when all other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers continued to struggle, Dahiya (82kg) was the only one to enter the bronze medal round

Wrestler Rohit Dahiya lost his bronze medal bout on points to top-ranked Uzbek grappler Mukhammadkodir Rasulov, as India finished their Greco-Roman campaign at the Asian Championships without a single podium finish here on Tuesday.

On a day when all other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers continued to struggle, Dahiya (82kg) was the only one to enter the bronze medal round.

