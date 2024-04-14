Breaking News
Asian C'ships: India's Radhika reaches women's 68kg final
Asian C’ships: India’s Radhika reaches women’s 68kg final

Updated on: 14 April,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
PTI |

Radhika, who won a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships last year and also finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category

Asian C'ships: India's Radhika reaches women's 68kg final

Radhika was the lone Indian woman wrestler who assured herself of a medal, her second at the senior Asian Championships, by reaching the 68kg final here on Saturday.


Also Read: India lose to New Zealand 1-2, miss out on BJKC play-offs berth


Radhika, who won a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships last year and also finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category. She won the first bout by technical superiority against Kazakhstan’s Albina Kairgeldinova and then pinned Kyrgyzstan’s Gulnura Tashtanbekova. 


She will now face Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki in the gold medal bout. Shivani Pawar (50kg) lost her quarter-final ‘by fall’ to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final.

