Radhika, who won a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships last year and also finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category

Radhika

Listen to this article Asian C’ships: India’s Radhika reaches women’s 68kg final x 00:00

Radhika was the lone Indian woman wrestler who assured herself of a medal, her second at the senior Asian Championships, by reaching the 68kg final here on Saturday.

Also Read: India lose to New Zealand 1-2, miss out on BJKC play-offs berth

ADVERTISEMENT

Radhika, who won a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships last year and also finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her weight category. She won the first bout by technical superiority against Kazakhstan’s Albina Kairgeldinova and then pinned Kyrgyzstan’s Gulnura Tashtanbekova.

She will now face Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki in the gold medal bout. Shivani Pawar (50kg) lost her quarter-final ‘by fall’ to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever