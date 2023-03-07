Breaking News
Asian Games is the only medal missing: Mirabai Chanu

Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:31 AM IST  |  Kolkata
ANI |

Mirabai Chanu. Pic/AP, PTI


India had their best medal haul of seven in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and that has raised the expectations from Indian athletes for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.


The one who opened India's account in the Tokyo Olympics weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is expected to once again give her country a great start in Paris 2024 like she did in 2021. But before Paris 2024 she is eyeing the Asian Games medal in Hangzhou in September this year.



"It is the only medal that is missing from my repertoire. I have won medals at the Olympics, CWG and the World Championships and this year I will have the opportunity to do so at the Asian Games. I am very happy with the way I am preparing and am very confident I will win a medal for India at the Asian Games, " said Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Revsportz Trailblazers Sports Conclave.


Her weightlifting coach, Vijay Sharma, also exuded confidence at Miarabai's prospects. "We beat the Olympic gold medallist at the World Championship and now know where we stand against the Chinese. If things go to plan I am confident of Mira winning a gold medal at the Asian Games", said Sharma.

Pullela Gopichand, Head Coach of the Indian badminton team, said at the conclave that he is very confident Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have the ability to dominate their sport in the coming years.

"They are surely in the top-3 teams in the world and if they are able to stay fit, there is every reason they will win India a medal in Paris 2024", said Gopichand.

Indian shuttlers are consistently giving India medals in the last three Olympics Saina Nehwal won bronze in London Olympics 2012, PV Sindhu won a silver medal in Rio Olympics 2016 followed by a bronze in Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In Paris, the expectations are not only on her but also on Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

