Asian Games: Most medals won by India in 2018

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: PTI)

In the Asian Games, as India excelled in various events, many athletes won medals for India. In 2018, India won 70 medals across all events of the Asian Games, which included 16 gold medals, 23 silver medals and 31 bronze medals.

From Rohan Bopanna to Neeraj Chopra, Mid-Day looks at the most medals won by India in the Asian Games 2018.

Athletics: Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and Tajinderpal Singh Toor were leading in javelin throw and shot put respectively. Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal by recording an 88.06 metre throw in javelin. He was the first Indian to win gold for India in the javelin throw. The shot put specialist won a gold medal by registering a throw of 20.75 metre.

Boxing: Amit Panghal defeated Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dumatov to secure a gold medal for India in boxing.

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won gold in men's doubles by defeating Kazhakstan's duo. Prajnesh Gunneswaran won bronze for India in men's singles. In the women's event, Ankita Raina won a bronze medal.

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won a bronze medal in mixed doubles. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won gold in the men's team, silver in the men's doubles, and a bronze medal in the singles.

Badminton: P.V. Sindhu won silver in women's singles and Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal for India in Asian Games 2018.

Archery: In Archery, both men and women won 8 medals respectively.

Rowing: Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh the Indian trio secured a gold medal for India. India managed to win two bronze medals in the sport through Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh in lightweight double sculls. Dushyant won bronze in single sculls events.

Hockey: The Indian men's hockey team defeated Pakistan to win bronze. Indian women's hockey team won a silver medal after getting defeated by Japan in the finals.

Wrestling: Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat won gold medals in wrestling. Divya Kakran won bronze in wrestling.

Kabaddi: India won a bronze medal in the men's Kabaddi event. The women's Kabaddi team won the silver medal after being defeated by Iran.

Bridge: Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath Sarkar won gold for India in the bridge event.

Sepak Takraw: India recorded its first medal in Sepak Takraw in 2018. The Indian team won a silver medal after defeating Thailand in the semi-finals.

Equestrian: India's wait for a medal in Equestrian was ended by Fouaad Mirza in the 2018 Asian Games. He won the silver medal and Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, and Ashish Malik bagged silver in the team event.

Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary at the age of 16 years won a gold medal in a 10 metre pistol shooting event. Rahi Sarnobat also registered a gold in a 25 metre pistol shooting event.