The Indian men's table tennis team assured itself of its third consecutive bronze medal at Asian TT Championships, overcoming a gritty Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The medal in the men's team event was secured after the women lost to Japan in the semifinals to end with a historic bronze.

In the men's quarterfinal, World No. 60 Manav Thakkar set the tone, delivering a stunning upset by dismantling Kazakhstan's top-ranked player, World No. 41 Kirill Gerassimenko, in a dominant 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6) sweep.

Gerassimenko, normally a formidable opponent, struggled to contain Thakkar's aggressive style, handing India an early lead at Asian TT Championships.

Kazakhstan's Alan Kurmangaliyev (No. 183) struck back swiftly, defeating Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) with a relentless attacking display, levelling the tie at 1-1. Desai, visibly out of rhythm, was overwhelmed by Alan's pace and aggression.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, India's table tennis icon, stepped up in the third match, easing past Aidos Kenzhigulov 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 12-10) with characteristic poise and precision. Despite Kenzhigulov's brave efforts, Sharath's experience proved too much, restoring India's lead at 2-1.

The decisive moment came when Harmeet faced a fired-up Gerassimenko in the fourth rubber. After a shaky start, World No. 91 Harmeet found his footing, launching a fierce counterattack in the second and fourth games, turning the tide with explosive backhands and blistering forehands.

In the fifth game, Harmeet raced to a 6-1 lead, ultimately holding off a late comeback from Gerassimenko to win 3-2 and seal India's place in the semifinals, ensuring the bronze. India men had finished with bronze in the previous two editions in 2023 and 2021.

This victory marks India's seventh overall medal in the Asian TT Championships. India play either Chinese Taipei or Japan in the semifinals on Thursday.

The women's team secured its first bronze medal after a 1-3 loss to Japan in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Despite a strong showing against second-seeded South Korea, strategic missteps, including the absence of foreign coach Massimo Costantini against No. 4-seeded Japan, may have cost India a shot at the finals. Surprisingly, the top-ranked Indian woman, Sreeja Akula, was also benched.

Ayhika Mukherjee, who shone in the previous round against South Korea, started well against Miwa Harimoto, ranked No. 7 in the world, but let key opportunities slip, losing 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-4).

Miwa struggled to cope with Ayhika's odd pimpled rubber, but the latter failed to press home the advantage.

Manika Batra levelled the score with a commanding 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 win over Satsuki Odo, ranked No. 17 in the world, but Mima Ito, Japan's second-best paddler at No. 9, dominated Sutirtha Mukherjee, winning 11-9, 11-4, 15-13 to put Japan ahead.

In the decisive fourth match, Batra couldn't maintain her earlier form, falling 11-6, 6-11, 11-2, 11-3 to Miwa, sealing India's exit but securing a well-earned bronze.

