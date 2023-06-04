Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note, here on Sunday

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Listen to this article Asian U-20 Athletics Championships: India win two gold and one bronze medal x 00:00

Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note, here on Sunday.

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds -- just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s -- to win the gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.

Bharatpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.

Antima Pal won India's third medal of the day -- a bronze -- in the women's 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.

Also Read: Kipyegon breaks 1,500m Women’s World record

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever