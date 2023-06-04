The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts as she wins the Women's 1500m event, setting a new world record of 3:49.11, during the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Golden Gala on June 2, 2023 at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence, Tuscany. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kipyegon breaks 1,500m Women’s World record x 00:00

Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala. She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet on Friday. The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco.

Also Read: Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men's javelin throw

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever