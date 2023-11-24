Last year’s runners-up almost crashed out in the last eight but Alex de Minaur pulled Australia back from the brink by beating Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 in the second singles rubber

Australia’s Alex De Minaur returns to Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka during their quarter-final in Malaga on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Australia beat Czech to storm into semis x 00:00

Australia produced a stunning comeback to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Wednesday and set up a Davis Cup semi-final clash with Finland.

Last year’s runners-up almost crashed out in the last eight but Alex de Minaur pulled Australia back from the brink by beating Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 in the second singles rubber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: R Ashwin extends support to Rohit Sharma after latter fell short in WC final

The World No. 12 levelled the tie after Tomas Machac defeated Jordan Thompson 6-4, 7-5 in the opening battle and forced a deciding rubber, won by Wimbledon 2022 doubles champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. They defeated the returning Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek 6-4, 7-5 on a rollercoaster night for the team with the second most Davis Cup wins in the competition’s history, 28, behind only the United States.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner drove Italy into the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Thursday, the World No. 4 triumphing in both his singles rubber and in the decisive doubles.

ATP Finals runner-up Sinner dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 to level the tie after Botic van de Zandschulp edged Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the opening singles rubber. Then Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego defeated Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 6-4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever