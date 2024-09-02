Breaking News
Avani-Sidhartha fail to make 10m air rifle mixed team final

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Chateauroux
PTI |

Top

In the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH2) qualification, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna ended in 26th place with a total score of 630.2

Avani Lekhara

Indian shooters Avani Lekhara finished 11th while Sidhartha Babu ended 28th and were unable to make the final of the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) event at the Paralympic Games here on Sunday.


In the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH2) qualification, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna ended in 26th place with a total score of 630.2.


Coming off her historic gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, Avani could not replicate that form despite a strong start in what is not her pet event, and ended the competition with a total score of 632.8. Sidhartha aggregated 628.3 across six series.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Paralympics sports sports news Sports Update

