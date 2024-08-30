India started its Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign by clinching two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the beginning of the final match, both Indian shooters maintained their places in the top three rankings

Avani Lekhara (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold x 00:00

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara earned the nation a first gold medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 in the women's 10m air rifle event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even, shooter Mona Agarwal clinched a bronze medal.

India started its Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign by clinching two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the beginning of the final match, both Indian shooters maintained their places in the top three rankings.

Avani Lekharan showcased her prowess by winning a gold medal with 249.7 points. South Korea's Yunri Lee won a silver medal with 246.8 points.

Also Read: "It's watching someone like Kallis play": Joe Root heap praises on this England player

Meanwhile, India's Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

🇮🇳 Result Update: #ParaShooting🔫 Women’s R2 10m Air Rifle SH1 Qualification👇



Star para shooters @AvaniLekhara & Mona Agarwal put up excellent performances in the Qualification round at #ParisParalympics2024.



Avani finished second with a total score of 625.8 and Mona finished… pic.twitter.com/396k7DDlYt — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2024

Earlier in the day, while Mona finished the qualification round with a score of 623.1 and took the fifth spot, Avani took the second spot and finished with a score of 625.8.

Ukraine shooter Iryna Shchetnik, who holds the qualification world record, broke the Paralympic qualification record finishing with a score of 627.5. He bettered the previous mark of 626.0 set by China's Zhang Cuiping in Tokyo.

As the Paris Paralympics 2024 continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo Paralympics 2024 was India's most successful Games event with 19 medals including five gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

(With ANI Inputs)