Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Paralympics 2024 Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold

Updated on: 30 August,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India started its Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign by clinching two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the beginning of the final match, both Indian shooters maintained their places in the top three rankings

Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold

Avani Lekhara (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold
x
00:00

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara earned the nation a first gold medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 in the women's 10m air rifle event.


Even, shooter Mona Agarwal clinched a bronze medal.



India started its Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign by clinching two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the beginning of the final match, both Indian shooters maintained their places in the top three rankings.


Avani Lekharan showcased her prowess by winning a gold medal with 249.7 points. South Korea's Yunri Lee won a silver medal with 246.8 points.

Also Read: "It's watching someone like Kallis play": Joe Root heap praises on this England player

Meanwhile, India's Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

Earlier in the day, while Mona finished the qualification round with a score of 623.1 and took the fifth spot, Avani took the second spot and finished with a score of 625.8.

Ukraine shooter Iryna Shchetnik, who holds the qualification world record, broke the Paralympic qualification record finishing with a score of 627.5. He bettered the previous mark of 626.0 set by China's Zhang Cuiping in Tokyo.

As the Paris Paralympics 2024 continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo Paralympics 2024 was India's most successful Games event with 19 medals including five gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

(With ANI Inputs)

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Paralympics 2024 india sports news Indian Sports News sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK