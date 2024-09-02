Rongali finishes fifth in F40 shot put final

Rongali, who had won a silver in the Asian Para Games last year in China, produced a personal best of 10.63m but that was enough for a fifth-place finish

Ravi Rongali

India’s Ravi Rongali finished a creditable fifth in the men’s F40 shot put final on the third day of athletics competitions at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

