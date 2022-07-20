Avinash Sable finishes disappointing 11th in 3000m steeplechase final

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75, way below his season’s and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record

Avinash Sable

India’s Avinash Sable finished 11th in the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Championships here.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75, way below his season’s and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record.

It was, however, the slowest 3000m steeplechase final race in World Championships history with all the three medal winners clocking way below their season’s and personal best. The runners ran a tactical race with medal in mind.

Morocco’s Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, who has a season leading time of 7:58.28, won the gold, clocking 8:25.13, while Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma (SB: 7:58.68), who won silver in both the Tokyo Games and last World Championships, finished second in 8:26.01.

Kenya’s defending champion Conseslus Kipruto (SB: 8:08.76) was third with a time of 8:27.92. Kipruto had won gold in the last edition with a time of 8:01.35.\

Sable had qualified for the final after finishing third in Heat No.3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

He had finished 13th in the last edition of the championships in Doha in 2019 with the then national record time of 8:21.37.

