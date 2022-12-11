Avinash Sable returns as ambassador of Vasai-Virar Marathon

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sable, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most exciting athletic talents in the country, winning the silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and making the finals of the Olympics. He also rewrote the National record in the Steeplechase on several occasions

Elite athletes Prajakta Godbole (extreme left), Priti Lamba, Dharmendra, Deepak Kumbhar, Avinash Sable (centre), Arjun Pradhan, Anish Thapa, Mohit Rathore and Pradeep Singh (extreme right) in Virar on Saturday


Avinash Sable, who made his half marathon debut at the Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon in 2017, returns as the Event Ambassador for the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon to be held today.


Sable, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the most exciting athletic talents in the country, winning the silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and making the finals of the Olympics. He also rewrote the National record in the Steeplechase on several occasions.



“I began my half marathon career with this event but since it was my first event I did not qualify for the elite list. I won my age group category and thus got interested in long distance running,” said Sable at a press meet at Viva College on Saturday.

