CWG 2022: Silver for Avinash Sable, Priyanka Goswami

Avinash breaks own national record in 3,000m steeplechase, while Goswami becomes first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk at Commonwealth Games

Avinash Sable with his silver medal on the podium on Saturday

Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase while Priyanka Goswami also clinched a medal of the same hue in the women’s 10,000m race walk on a productive day for India in the athletics competition here on Saturday. Goswami also scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event.

With the two silver, the Indian athletics team’s medal count swelled to four and it has already gone past the number in 2018 Gold Coast where the country had won a gold, silver and bronze each in track and field. High jumper Tejswin Shankar and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had won a bronze and silver respectively in Birmingham.

Sable, 27, clocked 8:11.20s to better his earlier national record of 8:12.48 and finish behind Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot (8:11.15). Another Kenyan Amos Serem took the bronze with a time of 8:16.83. Kibiwot had finished fifth in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month with a time of 8:28.95s, while Sable had ended a disappointing 11th, clocking 8:28.95s in the slowest ever 3,000m steeplechase in the history of the showpiece.



Priyanka Goswami. Pic/AFP

With the silver, Sable made amends for his disappointing performance in the World Championships. A farmer’s son from Mandwa village in Maharashtra’s Beed district, the Indian Armyman had the satisfaction of beating World Championships bronze medallist Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya who finished sixth here with a time of 8:34.96.

Sable, who has earlier served at the Siachen Glaciers before taking to athletics, has been on a national record breaking spree in recent times. Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finish second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia.

Lawn bowls silver for men’s fours team

India won its second medal in lawn bowls as the men’s fours team settled for a silver medal after losing to Northern Ireland in the final on Saturday. The final score read 18-5 in favour of Northern Ireland.

