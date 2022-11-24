21,000 runners to participate in Vasai Virar Marathon

×
Updated on: 24 November,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

The organisers, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, during a media conference on Wednesday said they are expecting around 21,000 runners to participate in the Rs 54 lakh prize money event

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ steeplechase silver medallist  Avinash Sable will be the brand ambassador of the 10th edition of Vasai Virar Marathon, which be held on December 11. The organisers, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, during a media conference on Wednesday said they are expecting around 21,000 runners to participate in the Rs 54 lakh prize money event.


The men’s full marathon will see a close contest between India’s Commonwealth Games qualifiers, Anish Thapa and Srinu Bugatha. Meanwhile, in the men’s half marathon, Army’s Kartik Kumar, who has best personal timing of 1:02.38secs will face competition from Gorkha Regiment’s Tirtha Pun (1:04.53secs) and UP’s Anil Kumar Yadav, who clocked his best timing of 1:03.54secs earlier.  



Sanjivani Jadhav, Laxmi, Arati Patel and Monika Athare will be the top athletes in the women’s half marathon.  

