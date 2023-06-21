Back-troubled Kontaveit to quit at 27

“Today I’m announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” the 27-year old Estonian posted on Instagram

The former second-ranked women’s tennis player Anett Kontaveit announced on Tuesday that she would be retiring in July after Wimbledon because of a back injury.

“Today I’m announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” the 27-year old Estonian posted on Instagram.

“After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back. This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field,” she wrote.

Kontaveit, ranked 79th in the world, reached the WTA’s No. 2 ranking in June 2022. Her best performance in a Grand Sam event was a quarter-final at the 2020 Australian Open. “Tennis has given and taught me a lot. I’m very grateful for that,” she wrote.

