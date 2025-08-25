Breaking News
BWF World Championships: Sen, Sindhu face tough challenge

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Shi leads the head-to-head against Sen 3-1. The Indian himself has had a rough year with a quarter-final appearance at the All England Open his best showing

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. Pics/AFP

Lakshya Sen will face a daunting test against top seed Shi Yu Qi while PV Sindhu will look to end her poor run as the Indian shuttlers gear up for a stern challenger at the BWF World Championships beginning  here on Monday.

Shi leads the head-to-head against Sen 3-1. The Indian himself has had a rough year with a quarter-final appearance at the All England Open his best showing.



Meanwhile, Sindhu kick starts her campaign against Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova and like Sen has not gone beyond the last eight of any tournament this year (India Open). She’ll be looking to rediscover her form.


