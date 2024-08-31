Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhambri and Bopanna win Balaji exits

Bhambri and Bopanna win, Balaji exits

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

The Indo-French pair defeated the USA-Dutch team 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round that lasted two hours and five minutes on Friday

Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti advanced to the men’s doubles third round of the US Open with a hard-fought win over 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger here.


The Indo-French pair defeated the USA-Dutch team 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round that lasted two hours and five minutes on Friday.



This is only the second time that Bhambri has reached the third round at a Grand Slam, having reached the same stage at the Australian Open back in 2014.


Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also moved to third round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.

Bopanna also won in the mixed doubles with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi. They won 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

However, another Indian in the fray, N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi exited the US Open after losing to Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 in the second-round match that featured just one break of serve in the second set.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

