The Indo-French pair defeated the USA-Dutch team 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round that lasted two hours and five minutes on Friday

Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri

Listen to this article Bhambri and Bopanna win, Balaji exits x 00:00

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti advanced to the men’s doubles third round of the US Open with a hard-fought win over 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indo-French pair defeated the USA-Dutch team 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round that lasted two hours and five minutes on Friday.

This is only the second time that Bhambri has reached the third round at a Grand Slam, having reached the same stage at the Australian Open back in 2014.

Also Read: Gauff beats Svitolina to keep title defence alive

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also moved to third round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.

Bopanna also won in the mixed doubles with Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi. They won 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

However, another Indian in the fray, N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi exited the US Open after losing to Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.

The Indo-Argentine pair lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 in the second-round match that featured just one break of serve in the second set.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever