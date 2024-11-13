Breaking News
Bhavtegh wins gold at World Uni C’ship

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The air pistol mixed team of Palak Gulia and Amit Sharma had struck the first gold on Sunday. Gill, 21, a budding skeet marksman in the junior category, shot 58 in the final to take the top podium spot

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Young Indian skeet shooter Bhavtegh Singh Gill added a second gold to the country’s tally, taking the top-podium finish with superb marksmanship in the World University Shooting Championship here on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Palak-Amit duo hits the bullseye for mixed team gold at World University Championship


The air pistol mixed team of Palak Gulia and Amit Sharma had struck the first gold on Sunday. Gill, 21, a budding skeet marksman in the junior category, shot 58 in the final to take the top podium spot.


