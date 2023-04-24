The couple announced their engagement in February last year and among the pictures posted was one with them in front of a minister.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Listen to this article Biles is officially Owens now x 00:00

US gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens announced their marriage on Saturday with photos of their special day posted on social media.

It’s a happy ending for Biles, the 2016 Rio Olympic all-around champion and a five-time world all-around champion, and Owens, who signed for the Texans in 2019. The couple announced their engagement in February last year and among the pictures posted was one with them in front of a minister.

“I do... officially owens,” Biles posted on Instagram, on which her name is now Simone Biles Owens. Owens replied, saying, “Wifey got a great ring to it” and “First day of forever.” Owens, 27, posted photos with the caption: “My person, forever,” while Biles, 26, replied, “I love you husband.”

Also Read: Bridal shower makes gymnast Simone Biles feel loved, blessed