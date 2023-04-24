Biles is officially Owens now

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 April,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Washington
The couple announced their engagement in February last year and among the pictures posted was one with them in front of a minister. 

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

US gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens announced their marriage on Saturday with photos of their special day posted on social media.


It’s a happy ending for Biles, the 2016 Rio Olympic all-around champion and a five-time world all-around champion, and Owens, who signed for the Texans in 2019. The couple announced their engagement in February last year and among the pictures posted was one with them in front of a minister. 



“I do... officially owens,” Biles posted on Instagram, on which her name is now Simone Biles Owens. Owens replied, saying, “Wifey got a great ring to it” and “First day of forever.” Owens, 27, posted photos with the caption: “My person, forever,” while Biles, 26, replied, “I love you husband.”


