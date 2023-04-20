Simone Biles splurges it all ahead of fancy wedding with Jonathan Owens

They hold shopping bags of luxury brands, Dior and Amiri, spoiling themselves with some matching jewellery.

Simone Biles

With her wedding date nearing, American gymnastics icon Simone Biles is updating her fans regularly with information about her big day. Biles is going to tie the knot with NFL player Jonathan Owens very soon.

In a recent Snapchat story, the athlete shared a photograph of her and sister Adria Biles out on a shopping spree. They hold shopping bags of luxury brands, Dior and Amiri, spoiling themselves with some matching jewellery.

Biles also wrote a brief caption, hinting at their fun day out while her sister posed away with a big smile: “What’s a wedding without some glitter and glam?” The 26-year-old Olympian is making sure her big day is nothing short of a dreamy affair.