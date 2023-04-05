Breaking News
Bridal shower makes gymnast Simone Biles feel loved, blessed

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to essence.com, the bridal shower was hosted for her over the weekend. Family, friends made up the guests. While Biles opted for a white- beaded gown, her friends wore powder blue dresses

Simone Biles


The pre-wedding festivities have begun for American gymnast Simone Biles, who has won a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is set to marry National Football League star, Jonathan Owens. 


On Monday, she Instagrammed this picture (below) for her 6.6 million followers and captioned it: “On Cloud 9. BRIDAL SHOWER. Feeling so loved & blessed.” 



According to essence.com, the bridal shower was hosted for her over the weekend. Family, friends made up the guests. While Biles opted for a white- beaded gown, her friends wore powder blue dresses. 


Also read: US gymnast Simone Biles was once mistaken for a kid on a flight

The venue of the event was The Juliana, a lifestyle studio in Houston. The bridal shower had all-white balloons fashioned like clouds, a cream cake, and neon lights with the words, Bride to Be, On Cloud 9 and Simone Owens. The party also had a cocktail truck. 

