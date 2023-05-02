Breaking News
Bombay Gymkhana clinch titles at GD Birla Masters badminton

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’ also emerged champions in the Elite Team Championships, defeating Andheri SC, Tigers 2-1

Bombay Gymkhana clinch titles at GD Birla Masters badminton

The Bombay Gymkhana team

Bombay Gymkhana clinch titles at GD Birla Masters badminton
Hosts Bombay Gymkhana’s Ayaz Billawala and Shailesh Daga, the top seeds, rallied from a game down to defeat second seeds Gautam Laud (Bom Gym) and Mangrish Palekar (Willingdon SC) 11-21, 23-21, 22-20 in a closely contested Men’s 45 Doubles title match of the 29th Badminton 45 GD Birla Memorial Masters inter-club badminton tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana courts. 


Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’ also emerged champions in the Elite Team Championships, defeating Andheri SC, Tigers 2-1.



Also Read: GD Birla Badminton Tournament: George Verghese, Ranjeet Kothari enter doubles quarter-finals


Bandra Gymkhana’s Deanne Rodrigues grabbed a fine double when she combined with MCA Kandivli’s Palkan Dave to win the Women’s Combination 75+ title Deanne, who had earlier won the 80+ combination title, and her partner Palkan, upset top seeds Kiran Shete (MLWB) and Priya Ambekar (MCF) 21-12, 21-12 in the summit clash.

