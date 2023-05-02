Bombay Gymkhana clinch titles at GD Birla Masters badminton

Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’ also emerged champions in the Elite Team Championships, defeating Andheri SC, Tigers 2-1

Hosts Bombay Gymkhana’s Ayaz Billawala and Shailesh Daga, the top seeds, rallied from a game down to defeat second seeds Gautam Laud (Bom Gym) and Mangrish Palekar (Willingdon SC) 11-21, 23-21, 22-20 in a closely contested Men’s 45 Doubles title match of the 29th Badminton 45 GD Birla Memorial Masters inter-club badminton tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.

Bombay Gymkhana ‘A’ also emerged champions in the Elite Team Championships, defeating Andheri SC, Tigers 2-1.

Bandra Gymkhana’s Deanne Rodrigues grabbed a fine double when she combined with MCA Kandivli’s Palkan Dave to win the Women’s Combination 75+ title Deanne, who had earlier won the 80+ combination title, and her partner Palkan, upset top seeds Kiran Shete (MLWB) and Priya Ambekar (MCF) 21-12, 21-12 in the summit clash.