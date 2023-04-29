Also advancing to Round of 8 were top seeds Bibhash Chatterjee and Rajesh Chatterjee of Catholic Gym and second seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Gauram Ashra of Bombay Gym. While the top seeds got a walkover, Bilawala and Ashra defeated Vanita Samaj’s Ajit Bhide and Shankar Revankar 30-20

GD Birla Badminton Tournament: George Verghese, Ranjeet Kothari enter doubles quarter-finals

George Verghese and Ranjeet Kothari of Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board got the better of Rajendra Naik and Suraj Aawatramani of CCI 30-26 to enter the quarter-finals of the Men’s Combination 110+ category of the 29th Badminton 45 GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana.

Also advancing to Round of 8 were top seeds Bibhash Chatterjee and Rajesh Chatterjee of Catholic Gym and second seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Gauram Ashra of Bombay Gym. While the top seeds got a walkover, Bilawala and Ashra defeated Vanita Samaj’s Ajit Bhide and Shankar Revankar 30-20.

