GD Birla Badminton Tournament: George Verghese, Ranjeet Kothari enter doubles quarter-finals

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Representational image. Pic/iStock

George Verghese and Ranjeet Kothari of Maharashtra Labour Welfare Board got the better of Rajendra Naik and Suraj Aawatramani of CCI 30-26 to enter the quarter-finals of the Men’s Combination 110+ category of the 29th Badminton 45 GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana.


Also advancing to Round of 8 were top seeds Bibhash Chatterjee and Rajesh Chatterjee of Catholic Gym and second seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Gauram Ashra of Bombay Gym. While the top seeds got a walkover, Bilawala and Ashra defeated Vanita Samaj’s Ajit Bhide and Shankar Revankar 30-20.



bombay gymkhana badminton sports news Sports Update

