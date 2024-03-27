Bops-Ebden enter semis

Meanwhile, defending champion Daniil Medvedev and top seed Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Medvedev earned a 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 win over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer while Alcaraz took care of Italian Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-3, 6-3 win

Rohan Bopanna (right) & Matthew Ebden

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian teammate Matthew Ebden advanced to their third men’s doubles semi-final this year, defeating Dutchman Sem Verbeek and Aussie John-Patrick Smith at the Miami Open on Wednesday. The duo, who had won the Australian Open earlier this year, overcame several unforced errors in the first set to win the gruelling quarterfinal 3-6 7-6 (4) 10-7. The victory for Bopanna, 44, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, will help him stay in the in Top 10 in the ATP doubles ranking and ensure direct qualification for the Paris Olympics in July-August.

Meanwhile, defending champion Daniil Medvedev and top seed Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Medvedev earned a 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 win over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer while Alcaraz took care of Italian Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

