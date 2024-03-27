Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bops Ebden enter semis
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bops-Ebden enter semis

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Miami
Agencies |

Top

Meanwhile, defending champion Daniil Medvedev and top seed Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Medvedev earned a 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 win over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer while Alcaraz took care of Italian Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-3, 6-3 win

Bops-Ebden enter semis

Rohan Bopanna (right) & Matthew Ebden

Listen to this article
Bops-Ebden enter semis
x
00:00

Indian tennis stalwart Rohan Bopanna and his Australian teammate Matthew Ebden advanced to their third men’s doubles semi-final this year, defeating Dutchman Sem Verbeek and Aussie John-Patrick Smith at the Miami Open on Wednesday. The duo, who had won the Australian Open earlier this year, overcame several unforced errors in the first set to win the gruelling quarterfinal 3-6 7-6 (4) 10-7. The victory for Bopanna, 44, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, will help him stay in the in Top 10 in the ATP doubles ranking and ensure direct qualification for the Paris Olympics in July-August.


Also Read: Djokovic splits from coach Goran Ivanisevic


Meanwhile, defending champion Daniil Medvedev and top seed Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Medvedev earned a 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 win over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer while Alcaraz took care of Italian Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-3, 6-3 win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohan bopanna tennis news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK