Djokovic splits from coach Goran Ivanisevic

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Djokovic brought Croatia’s 2001 Wimbledon champion on board as a member of the coaching team ahead of the grass court Grand Slam in 2019

Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic are to go their separate ways, the tennis World No. 1 announced on Wednesday, ending a five-year association that yielded 12 Grand Slams. 


Djokovic brought Croatia’s 2001 Wimbledon champion on board as a member of the coaching team ahead of the grass court Grand Slam in 2019.
 
“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram. At the Australian Open, Djokovic lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semis. 


