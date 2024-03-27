Besides, Advani dominated the table for long periods and collected breaks of 188, 162, 191, 92 and 97, sailing to a fluent win

Pankaj Advani. File pic

Listen to this article CCI Billiards Classic: 305 break for Advani x 00:00

World champion Pankaj Advani of India oozed class with a triple century break of 305 as he tamed compatriot Rovin D’Souza and cruised to a comprehensive 1197-156 point win in his opening Group-A league match of the All India CCI Billiards Classic on Wednesday.

Also Read: Mudryk sends war-torn Ukraine to Euro 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Advani, who last November won a grand double, triumphing the time format and long-up in the IBSF World Billiards Championship, played with sublime touch as he executed his shots with perfection and took complete control of the match.

Besides, Advani dominated the table for long periods and collected breaks of 188, 162, 191, 92 and 97, sailing to a fluent win.