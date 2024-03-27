Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mudryk sends war torn Ukraine to Euro 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mudryk sends war-torn Ukraine to Euro 2024

Updated on: 28 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Wroclaw (Poland)
AFP |

Top

n times, when the enemy tries to destroy us, we demonstrate every day that Ukrainians are and will be. Ukraine is, and will be ,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X

Mudryk sends war-torn Ukraine to Euro 2024

Mykhailo Mudryk

Listen to this article
Mudryk sends war-torn Ukraine to Euro 2024
x
00:00

Ukraine qualified for Euro 2024 on Tuesday by beating Iceland 2-1, delivering an emotional boost to a country ravaged by war since the Russian invasion of February 2022. 


Also Read: Southgate has tough choices to make for Euro squad


Second-half strikes from Viktor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk turned around the game for Serhiy Rebrov’s side, who trailed at the break following Albert Gudmundsson’s opener. “Thank you, guys! Thank you, team! For significant emotions for the entire country. For the important victory and making it to EURO. For proving once again: whenever Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians certainly win. In times, when the enemy tries to destroy us, we demonstrate every day that Ukrainians are and will be. Ukraine is, and will be ,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football sports sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK