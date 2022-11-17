×
Boris Becker gives lessons in Greek philosophy to fellow inmates

Boris Becker gives lessons in Greek philosophy to fellow inmates

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

According to UK’s entertainment website, Female First, Becker is giving fellow inmates at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, England, philosophy classes

Boris Becker gives lessons in Greek philosophy to fellow inmates

Boris Becker


Jailed ex-tennis star Boris Becker has been giving lessons in Greek philosophy to fellow prisoners. The German tennis great, 54, was jailed for two-and-a-half years in April for fraudulently hiding GBP2.5 million (approx Rs 24.18cr) in assets to avoid paying debts.


Also read: Tennis icon Boris Becker lands job of sports science teacher in prison



According to UK’s entertainment website, Female First, Becker is giving fellow inmates at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, England, philosophy classes. “Boris has gone from mega-stardom to a bankrupt prison inmate in the space of a few years. It’s a remarkable fall from grace and he’s been forced to examine just about everything about himself. He’s the perfect person to teach this course.”


