Boxer Nishant ensures winning start for India; Shiva bows out

The 23-year-old Indian became even more dominant in the second round using his long reach and delivered some effective right hooks to comfortably win 5-0

Nishant Dev

World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev gave India its first win at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, defeating Britain’s Lewis Richardson, 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, by a 3-1 split decision in the men’s 71kg category here. Nishant was aggressive right from the word go against Lewis. The 23-year-old Indian became even more dominant in the second round using his long reach and delivered some effective right hooks to comfortably win 5-0.

He put forward a controlled performance in the third round as well and avoided multiple attacks from his opponent while trying to protect his lead and ultimately won the round of 64 bout by a split decision. Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), suffered a first-round loss via RSC to reigning World Champion Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

