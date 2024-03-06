"It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament”

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Pak boxer steals money from teammate’s bag x 00:00

Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed has disappeared in Italy after stealing money from a teammate’s bag, the Pakistan Amateur Boxing Federation said on Tuesday.

Also Read: India boxer Lakshya Chahar crashes out

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasheed had gone to Italy to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament.

The national federation’s secretary, Colonel Nasir Ahmed said, “It is most embarrassing for the federation and country the way Zohaib Rasheed has behaved as he had gone there as part of a five-member squad to take part in an Olympic qualifying tournament.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever