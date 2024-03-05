Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India boxer Lakshya Chahar crashes out
<< Back to Elections 2024

India boxer Lakshya Chahar crashes out

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Busto Arsizio (Italy)
PTI |

Top

Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards

India boxer Lakshya Chahar crashes out

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India boxer Lakshya Chahar crashes out
x
00:00

Reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here.


Also Read: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round


Competing in the men’s 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran here on Monday.


Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boxing sports Sports Update sports news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK