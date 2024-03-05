Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India boxer Lakshya Chahar crashes out

Reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here.

Competing in the men’s 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran here on Monday.

Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards.

