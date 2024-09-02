Chair umpire Miriam Bley consulted her tablet screen and decided that the shot was legitimate and the point was allowed to stand

Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates her win over Anna Kalinskaya

Listen to this article Brazilian Beatriz enters last 16 after video review row x 00:00

Beatriz Haddad Maia booked her place in the US Open fourth round on Saturday after winning a controversial video review which derailed her opponent Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 6-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Marquez clinches Aragon MotoGP

Kalinskaya was 2-0 ahead in the opening set of the third round clash on Louis Armstrong Stadium when she called for a video review, claiming that her Brazilian opponent had won a point off a double bounce.

Chair umpire Miriam Bley consulted her tablet screen and decided that the shot was legitimate and the point was allowed to stand.

Kalinskaya never recovered her composure and won only two of the next 14 games as the Brazilian left-hander set-up a last-16 clash with former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever