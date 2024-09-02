Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Marquez clinches Aragon MotoGP

Marquez clinches Aragon MotoGP

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Alcaniz (Spain)
AFP |

Top

The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last grand prix win was back in 2021, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday’s sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike

Marquez clinches Aragon MotoGP

Marc Marquez. Pic/AFP

Marquez clinches Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez conjured a magical performance in front of his home fans at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday to end a three-year winless run. 


Also Read: Rowers bow out after finishing in 8th place



The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last grand prix win was back in 2021, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday’s sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike. 


He took the chequered flag by almost five seconds from Jorge Martin with Pedro Acosta in third. Marquez then did a victory lap hopping off his bike to kiss the ground and perform an impromptu dance in front of his ecstatic supporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

