Marquez clinches Aragon MotoGP

The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last grand prix win was back in 2021, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday’s sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike

Marc Marquez. Pic/AFP

Marc Marquez conjured a magical performance in front of his home fans at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday to end a three-year winless run.

He took the chequered flag by almost five seconds from Jorge Martin with Pedro Acosta in third. Marquez then did a victory lap hopping off his bike to kiss the ground and perform an impromptu dance in front of his ecstatic supporters.

