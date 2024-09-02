Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rowers bow out after finishing in 8th place

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Making their Paralympics debut, the Indians secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B of their repechage event which was meant to determine their standings

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Asian Para Games silver medal winning duo of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita returned empty-handed, finishing eighth overall in the PR3 mixed double sculls rowing on Sunday.


Also Read: Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category



Making their Paralympics debut, the Indians secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B of their repechage event which was meant to determine their standings.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

