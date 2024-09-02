Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category

Nishad had also won a silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He had jumped 2.06m then in Tokyo. T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment

High jumper Nishad Kumar of T47 category clinched his second successive silver at the Paralympic Games with a season's best effort of 2.04m here on Sunday.

Nishad's silver was India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh for the country overall in Paris Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds.

The 23-year-old Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals -- both bronze -- in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

