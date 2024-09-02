Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Paralympics 2024 Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Nishad had also won a silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He had jumped 2.06m then in Tokyo. T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Paris Paralympics 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category
x
00:00

High jumper Nishad Kumar of T47 category clinched his second successive silver at the Paralympic Games with a season's best effort of 2.04m here on Sunday.


Nishad had also won a silver in Tokyo Paralympics three years ago. He had jumped 2.06m then in Tokyo. T47 is meant for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation or impairment.



Also Read: Avani-Sidhartha fail to make 10m air rifle mixed team final


Nishad's silver was India's third medal from para-athletics and seventh for the country overall in Paris Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, Preethi Pal created history as she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds.

The 23-year-old Preethi also became only the second Indian woman to win two medals -- both bronze -- in a single Paralympics after shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold and a bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Paralympics 2024 Paralympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK