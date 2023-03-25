Bronze for Rudrankksh Patil in 10m air rifle event

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Top

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sheng Lihao of China won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle, while compatriot Huang Yuting, a double gold medallist at the Cairo World Championships last year, won the women’s event

Rudrankksh Patil


Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle, his second of the tournament, even as China extended their golden run at the ISSF World Cup by winning both gold medals on offer for the second consecutive day here.


Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sheng Lihao of China won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle, while compatriot Huang Yuting, a double gold medallist at the Cairo World Championships last year, won the women’s event.



China maintained their top position on the medal tally at the end of competition Day Three with five gold, one silver and two bronze in their kitty. India lay second with three bronze medals to go with a gold and silver each.

