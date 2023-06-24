Mumbai cueist Rayaan disappointed after settling for a third-place finish at Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Iran

India’s Rayaan Razmi with the bronze medal he won at the Asian U-21 snooker championship in Tehran, Iran.

Listen to this article Bronze is not great for Razmi x 00:00

The Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship bronze in Tehran on Wednesday happens to be Mumbai cueist Rayaan Razmi's first international medal.

But the youngster is not content with it. In the semi-finals, Rayaan, 21, who topped Group D and finished as the top ranked player in the knockout phase, lost 3-4 to Milad Pourali Darehchi of Iran. Milad lost to Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan 5-2 in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about his performance at the recently-concluded event, Rayaan told www.mid-day.com, "This is my first international medal. I am really disappointed with my performance as I could have done better. However, this bronze will always be significant for me. I did feel disappointed not only for losing the match, but also missing out on a chance to win the title. However, taking away no credit, Milad played really well. I wasn’t expecting to lose the match, because I was playing very well. I should have won even if it was a close game. I definitely feel I had a great chance in the final as I was striking well."

Also Read: Pankaj Advani leads Team India-1 to victories in Asian Team Snooker Championship

Rayaan elaborated on how he failed to capitalise on his form. "I was happy that I topped my group as well as qualified as the top seed of the knockouts. I won my quarters [against teammate Ranveer Duggal 4-1] to confirm my position in the medal round. But I failed to continue my form," said Rayaan, who secured 90 per cent in his Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) this year.

He will now represent India at the World Championships (U-21) in Saudi Arabia next month.