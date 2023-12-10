Cancer forces Evert to miss Oz Open

“Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy”

Chris Ever

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert said Friday her cancer has returned and she will not broadcast the Australian Open for ESPN while undergoing treatment.

“While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early,” Evert said in a statement released by ESPN.

“Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

Evert, 68, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2021. Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Australian Open begins next month. “I’ll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!” Evert said.

