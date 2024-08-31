‘Can’t believe I won’

Preethi Pal proud to clinch India’s first track medal at Paralympics with bronze in 100m dash, clocking 14.21s

Preethi Pal celebrates winning the 100m bronze at the Paris Paralympics yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Preethi Pal won India’s first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event as she clinched a bronze in the women’s T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds at the Paris Games on Friday. All the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from field events.

The 23-year-old Preethi, a farmer’s daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, opened India’s athletics medal account on the second day of competitions. Preethi had come to Paris after winning a bronze in the same event at the World Para Athletics Championships in May.

China’s Zhou Xia (13.58) and Guo Qianqian (13.74) won the gold and silver respectively. “More glory for India as Preeti Pal wins a Bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024. Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The result was a repeat of the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, as the same Chinese runners Xia and Qianqian had won gold and silver there too. T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

“This was my first Paralympics and I am still yet to believe that I have won a medal,” she said. “I am feeling proud that I have won India’s first track medal in the Paralympics.” Preethi will also compete in the T35 200m event in which she also won a bronze in World Para Athletics Championships.

She faced significant physical challenges when she was born as her lower body was plastered for six days after birth. Weak legs and an irregular leg posture made her prone to various diseases.

