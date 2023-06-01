Mumbai Hockey League: Captain Kandulna leads Western to 6-1 victory

Leading Western Railway’s charge was captain Rajin Kandulna, who struck a hat-trick of goals to put his team firmly on track to victory

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Western Railway enjoyed complete dominance and raced to a massive 6-1 win over Maharashtra State Police in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League 2022-2023, jointly organised by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs, and played at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Tuesday.

Leading Western Railway’s charge was captain Rajin Kandulna, who struck a hat-trick of goals to put his team firmly on track to victory. Kandulna’s teammates Jay Dhanwade, Pawan Samantray and Pranit Naik scored one each to complete the win.

