Mumbai Hockey League: Customs blank Central Railway 3-0

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
However, Central Railway seemed to have run out of steam in the fourth quarter and conceded three goals in open play and finished on a losing note

Mumbai Hockey League: Customs blank Central Railway 3-0

Mumbai Customs sent Central Railway crashing to a 3-0 defeat in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League at the Don Bosco HS Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Tuesday Neither team were able to score a goal in the first three quarters.


However, Central Railway seemed to have run out of steam in the fourth quarter and conceded three goals in open play and finished on a losing note.


Mumbai Customs’ midfielder Iktidar Ishrat showed his goal-scoring prowess with two quick strikes in as many minutes. After Venkatesh Kenche scored the opener in the 50th minute, Ishrat scored his first in the 55th minute.  Two minutes later, he hammered home Customs’ third goal to seal the win.

