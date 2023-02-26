Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie advance to Rio Open final, eye rematch

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie won semifinal matches to set up their second straight final at the Rio Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball during the ATP 500 Rio Open.Pic/AFP

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie won semifinal matches to set up their second straight final at the Rio Open.

Alcaraz worked hard to beat Nicolas Jarry 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday. Hours earlier, Cameron Norrie topped Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3). They will meet in Sunday's title match.

The top-seeded players in the clay court tournament also clashed last weekend in the final of the Argentina Open, which the Alcaraz won in straight sets.

Alcaraz dropped only his second set in the Rio Open tournament against Jarry.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was in trouble with the Chilean's effective service in the first two sets, but showed he had more energy in the third.

Alcaraz blanked Jarry in the final set with a dominant performance.

Also read: Argentina Open: Carlos Alcaraz cruises into semis

Norrie will play his third final of the year. He needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break point in the fifth game, broke the Spaniard in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.

I tried to finish the points a little bit too early. I was a bit overconfident," Norrie said.

Asked what he needs to do differently from the finals in Buenos Aires and Auckland, which he lost to Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet, Norrie said: I have to play better in the big moments.

Norrie currently leads the tour in wins in 2023, with 17 victories and three losses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever