Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogats appeal for shared silver

CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat's appeal for shared silver

Updated on: 15 August,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of the weigh-in on the morning of the women’s 50kg freestyle final last week

CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat’s appeal for shared silver

Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the Indian Olympic Association said on Wednesday.


Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time of the weigh-in on the morning of the women’s 50kg freestyle final last week.



In a statement, IOA President PT Usha expressed “shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the CAS to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s 
application against the United World Wrestling [UWW] and the International Olympic Committee [IOC].


Also Read: IOA 'exploring further legal options' after CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat's plea

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large,” the IOA stated.

The rejection of Vinesh’s appeal means India’s tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

